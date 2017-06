Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP -- A dispute over loud music in Schuylkill County has led to charges against an elderly man from New Castle Township.

76-year-old Robert Woollam from just outside St. Clair is charged with making terroristic threats.

Police say Woollam was upset with the volume of the music being played in his neighbors' backyard, so he grabbed a rifle, pointed the weapon at a neighbor, and demanded the music be turned down.