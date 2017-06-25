World Refugee Day Gathering Held in Scranton

Posted 10:55 pm, June 25, 2017, by , Updated at 10:56PM, June 25, 2017

SCRANTON - Folks gathered to celebrate world refugee day Sunday in Scranton.

Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton organized the gathering at Nay Aug Park.

About 200 people came out to share their cultures through song, dance, and food.

The event comes as the Supreme Court is expected to rule on President Trump's travel ban, which blocks citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States and suspends the US refugee program.

The Diocese of Scranton said it's seen a decrease in refugees coming to our area but Bishop Joseph Bambera does not want that to scare refugees who are here.

"At the heart of our faith is the person of Jesus and his parents they were forced to move from there land to another place," said Bishop Bambera.

The United Nations established World Refugee Day to commemorate the strength, courage, and resilience of millions of refugees around the world.

