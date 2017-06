Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON - Police are searching for the vandals who hit a former seminary building in Lackawanna County.

Neighbors in Dalton said the vandals knocked over a stone wall and drove ATVs through the property, damaging the lawn at the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center.

The property was bought by the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church last month.

So far authorities haven't said exactly when the vandalism took place.