Money Stolen from 8-year-old child's Lemonade Stand

TUNKHANNOCK– Saturday was one of the busiest days of the year Tunkhannock.

Owen Shylkofski,8, set up a lemonade stand at his family’s yard sale to take advantage of the crowd.

Less than a week earlier he had seen a house in his neighborhood go up in flames. The boy wanted to raise money for the victims.

His grandmother Tami Owens, says, “He was so excited he was going to be able to make a difference.”

Owen made signs, advertising his cool drinks were available in small, medium, and large. All day long as people stopped by the yard sale, Owen charmed them into buying a cup. By the end of the day he had around fifty dollars tucked in a pouch his late grandfather gave him.

But after momentarily walking away, the money was gone.

Owen looked all over to no avail.

He says”I cried, I said I am never going to be able to find it again.”

His furious grandmother posted the story on Facebook hoping to shame the thief into giving the money back.

But after about an hour something amazing happened.

First the police arrived and presented the boy with 50 dollars. As they left they told his mother, Olivia St. Clair there were people waiting to see you.

St. Clair discovered her street was filled with cars, people waiting to meet Owen and give him money.

She says,” Just assure him that one bad person doesn’t show who everyone is.”

In the end Owen raised about 200 dollars. But the lesson he learned is priceless.

“Good always rules,” he says raising his fist in the air.