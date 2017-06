× Local Radio and TV Icon LA Tarone Passes Away

Louis Alfred Tarone, WILK talk show host and former News Director at WYLN-TV passed away Sunday evening after a courageous battle with cancer.

LA Tarone was also a well-known television personality on WYLN-TV hosting numerous segments. He was a writer for the Standard Speaker newspaper in Hazleton and was the author of the book, ‘We Were Here Once’.

Tarone was 58.