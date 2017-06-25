The Lackawanna League beat the Wyoming Valley Conference 6-2 in the annual Field of Dreams All-Star baseball game Sunday at PNC Field.
Lackawanna League Beats WVC In Field Of Dreams Game
-
Lackawanna boys All Star game
-
Former Tunkhannock Baseball Star Plays at PNC Field
-
North Pocono vs Abington Heights Baseball
-
Wyoming Area Beats Pittston Area 4-1 in Andy Ashby Game
-
Baseball Fans Flocked to PNC Field for RailRiders Home Opener
-
-
Wyoming Valley Conference boys and girls all star game
-
MLB Confirms Big-League Baseball in Williamsport, No Public Tickets
-
Snow Covered Fields Hold Up Baseball Practice
-
Keystone Baseball Blanks Neumann For CSAC Title Trip
-
Holy Cross vs Mid Valley baseball
-
-
North Pocono vs West Scranton baseball
-
Lakeland @ Dunmore HS baseball
-
Lackawanna girls basketball All Star game