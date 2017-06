× Crews Battling Fire in Columbia County

BRIAR CREEK — Crews are battling a fire in Columbia County.

Firefighters were called to the place on Columbia Boulevard in Briar Creek around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

So far, there is no word if anyone inside at the time or if anyone was hurt.

Columbia Boulevard is closed between Golf Course Road in South Centre Township and Rittenhouse Mill Road in Briar Creek.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.