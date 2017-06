× Crash Shuts Down Part of North Scranton Expressway

SCRANTON – A two-car crash has shut down part of the North Central Expressway in Scranton.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 3:30pm Sunday.

At least one person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Scranton police said the McDade Expressway inbound will be closed at Keyser Avenue  until the crash scene is cleared.