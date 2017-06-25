Cancer Survivor Celebration in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW PHILADELPHIA - The Simon Kramer Cancer Institute hosted its annual celebration for cancer survivors and their families in Schuylkill County.

The event held in New Philadelphia, started with a cancer survivor's lap around the field and continued with a pig roast, live entertainment, and basket raffle.

Charles Reed of Ashland just beat prostate cancer and was happy to be in attendance.

"It was wonderful, emotional, being the first time I've been to other cancer walks for family members. But it takes on a whole different meaning when you're doing it on your own, for yourself," said Reed.

Money raised at the event will help in the fight against cancer.