8-Year-Old Girl Dead after ATV Crash
SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – State Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl after an ATV crash on Saturday night in Schuylkill County.
It happened around 9:18pm in South Manheim Township around Berne Road.
Authorities said the child was riding with her father on the ATV when it hit a telephone pole that was laid across a railroad bed and flipped over at least one time.
The child died at the scene of the crash. The father was taken taken to the hospital for treatment.
State police said both the father and child were not wearing helmets.
4 comments
Renee
8 yr old, NO HELMET, in the dark? What were you thinking?!!
Sick of it
I see this all the time where I live. Kids as young as 2 sitting on front of quad flying up main street. Stupid parents.
obey the laws please
Telephone poles across a rail bed is the railroad company’s way of saying, “Stop trespassing and get the hell of our land!”
Lance
A tragic story. But he was foolish riding around with his child on the atv. Probably sitting in front of him. Going too fast without helmets. Now he has to live with this