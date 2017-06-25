× 8-Year-Old Girl Dead after ATV Crash

SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – State Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl after an ATV crash on Saturday night in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 9:18pm in South Manheim Township around Berne Road.

Authorities said the child was riding with her father on the ATV when it hit a telephone pole that was laid across a railroad bed and flipped over at least one time.

The child died at the scene of the crash. The father was taken taken to the hospital for treatment.

State police said both the father and child were not wearing helmets.