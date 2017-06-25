8-Year-Old Girl Dead after ATV Crash

Posted 4:06 pm, June 25, 2017, by

SOUTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – State Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl after an ATV crash on Saturday night in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 9:18pm in South Manheim Township around Berne Road.

Authorities said the child was riding with her father on the ATV when it  hit a telephone pole that was laid across a railroad bed and flipped over at least one time.

The child died at the scene of the crash. The father was taken taken  to the hospital for treatment.

State police said both the father and child were not wearing helmets.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 comments