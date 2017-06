× Jack Smurl, Famous for Living in ‘Haunted House’, Dies at 75

A man who made national headlines for living in a haunted house has died.

Jack Smurl was known in the mid 1980’s after he and his family believed paranormal activity in their West Pittston home .

The Smurls spoke of reports of demons and even sought out exorcisms and their experiences were turned into a movie.

Smurl, who had moved to Sullivan County, lost his battle with diabetes. He was 75.