Iftar Dinner Celebrates the end of Ramadan in Poconos

Posted 10:46 pm, June 24, 2017, by

SAYLORSBURG — Folks in part of Monroe County feasted to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

The Iftar dinner, which means “breakfast’ in Arabic was hosted at the Golden Generation Retreat and Worship Center in Saylorsburg.

Ramadan is an Islamic holy month observed by Muslims worldwide by a month-long fast.

This year, Ramadan began on May 26th and will end Sunday at midnight. Iftar is the evening meal during which the faithful break their fast at sunset together as a community.

