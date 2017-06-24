× Holocaust Survivor Honored at Fourth of July Parade

LEWISBURG – The annual Veterans’ Fourth of July parade in Union County had a very special grand marshal.

David Wisnia, 90, lead the parade through Lewisburg Saturday morning. Wisnia is a holocaust survivor and a WWII veteran.

After escaping Auschwitz as a teen, Wisnia joined the 101st Airborne. Wisnia says he was humbled by the crowd in Lewisburg.

“The outpouring of people here, it’s the whole town. Well, some of the detractors, you know, of the United States, better take a look. I’m talking about the so-called Americans, should take a look at something like this and really get some pleasure. To me, it’s the greatest thrill, ” said Wisnia.

Wisnia is also an accomplished singer. He has a gig Sunday singing the national anthem for veterans at Bucknell University in Union County.