‘Clash For Cash’ Breaks Fundraising Record

PLAINS TOWNSHIP - A mix of sweat, stamina and determined athletes...All helped break their fundraising record at a charity fitness competition Saturday at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey announced more than $30, 000 raised during 'Clash for Cash', that's $10,000 more than last year.

Money from this family-friendly fitness event benefits WNEP-TV's Ryan Run, which helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

140 athletes, of all abilities, competed for prizes during various workouts.

Elizabeth Thumann of Damascus Township says, "This is my second year, I like it because Allied helped me when I first moved to the area . They provided in home services. "

Robert Polashenski of Hazle Township says, "it's intense. It makes you really work out hard and make you see what you can do yourself."

A few hundred people came out to cheer on those athletes and even donated to WNEP-TV's Ryan Run.