Caught On Camera: Police Nab Assault Suspect in Porta Potty

Posted 10:59 pm, June 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:05PM, June 24, 2017

MIFFLINBURG -An assault suspect was caught in an unlikely place Saturday evening in Union County.

Newswatch 16 viewer video shows the moment police in Mifflinburg found the suspect in a porta potty.

Officers said they responded after a reported assault at a nearby gas station before 6pm and wound up tracking down the suspect inside that porta potty.

Police have not said what led up to the arrest or what charges if any the man faces in Union County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments