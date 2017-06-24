Caught On Camera: Police Nab Assault Suspect in Porta Potty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIFFLINBURG -An assault suspect was caught in an unlikely place Saturday evening in Union County.

Newswatch 16 viewer video shows the moment police in Mifflinburg found the suspect in a porta potty.

Officers said they responded after a reported assault at a nearby gas station before 6pm and wound up tracking down the suspect inside that porta potty.

Police have not said what led up to the arrest or what charges if any the man faces in Union County.