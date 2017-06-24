× Catholic Church Celebrates Expansion in Lackawanna County

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP – In a time when many catholic parishes have consolidated or closed, one catholic church one is growing so much it had to expand in Lackawanna County.

St. Eulalia’s Parish of Roaring Brook Township announced a new wing to better serve its parishioners.

With these first shovels-full of dirt, parishioners celebrated their efforts to add onto their church.

“We outgrew our space not only for religious purposes but sunday school classes and our music ministry we just didn’t have the space for them all to utilize,” said Monsignor John Jordan.

The new 4,000 square foot section will add to the growing number of members at the church. The new wing will create larger spaces for the worshipers including an expansion for the choir loft and and easier access for those with disabilities.

“So often we hear of considerations about a church that is diminishing and that’s not the case in the church of scranton we are breaking ground here for a new pastoral center we are building a church in mountaintop these are wonderful signs of the vibrancy of faith and the importance of faith in our people,” said Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton.

Through donations parishioners raised nearly 2 million dollars. The church will now have an education center instead of smaller spaces it has now.

Some of these folks remember when the the church had only 300 parishioners. Now, that number has more than tripled and they believe their church has a bright future.

Parish leaders hope to begin building soon and open the new wing by this time next year.