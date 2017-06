× Brush Fire Spreads to Empty Building

SCOTT TOWNSHIP – A brush fire may have spread to a vacant building causing damage to the place in Columbia County.

The fire broke out around 6pm Saturday at the former barn and dog kennel near Bloomsburg.

The owner of the place on Old Berwick Road had planned to tear the building down.

There was no electricity hooked up to the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.