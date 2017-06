× Wreck Slows Traffic on I-81 in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A crash on Interstate 81 has traffic jammed up in one part of Luzerne County.

Several vehicles were involved in the wreck on I-81 south near the airport exit (178) Friday afternoon.

There is no word on injuries and no word from authorities on how long it will take to clear the highway.

Check real-time traffic conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.