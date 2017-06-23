Video Vault: Remembering the Agnes Flood in 1992

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

45 years ago Friday -- June 23, 1972 -- the remnants of Hurricane Agnes devastated much of the East Coast, including Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The Hurricane spawned the Agnes flood -- dumping too much rain in too little time -- sending homes floating down streets.

Numerous businesses across our area also fell victim to Agnes' wrath -- among them was Knoebels Amusement Resort in Northumberland County.

Back in 1992, Newswatch 16's Marisa Burke revisited the damage at the park. She has our final Agnes look-back in this Video Vault.