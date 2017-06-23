× Two from Schuylkill County Die in Lebanon County Wreck

UNION TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY — Two people from Schuylkill County were killed in a crash in Lebanon County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, near Hershey.

State police have identified the victims as Haley Wetzel, 19, and her grandmother Julia Williams, 60, both of Pottsville.

Troopers say Wetzel was driving north when a tractor-trailer driver lost control of his rig, crossed the center median from the southbound lanes, and struck her vehicle.

Troopers have not said if the tractor-trailer driver will be cited for the deadly crash.