SUV Ends Up in River

NESCOPECK TOWNSHIP -- An SUV ended up in the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters tell us the driver was speeding along River Road in Nescopeck Township around 12:30 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit some trees, and landed in the river

The driver got out and called a friend to pick him up

"When I got here, there was an officer down at the car looking in. I went in to see if anybody else was down in the car and there was nobody else," said firefighter Cody Byrd.

It took a towing company at least an hour to get the vehicle out of the river.