Suspect in Baseball Bat Murder Nabbed in Atlantic City

RYAN TOWNSHIP — The man wanted in connection with the baseball bat beating death of his father in Schuylkill County has been taken into custody in New Jersey.

Michael Marchalk, 37, of Barnesville, was picked up on the Atlantic City boardwalk Friday morning.

Investigators believe Marchalk killed his father — Gary Marchalk, 60, of Barnesville — with a baseball bat inside a home near Barnesville on Monday.

Michael Marchalk is charged with murder, along with aggravated assault, robbery, and theft charges.

There is no word from authorities on when he will be brought back to Pennsylvania.