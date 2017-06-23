Suspect in Baseball Bat Murder Nabbed in Atlantic City
RYAN TOWNSHIP — The man wanted in connection with the baseball bat beating death of his father in Schuylkill County has been taken into custody in New Jersey.
Michael Marchalk, 37, of Barnesville, was picked up on the Atlantic City boardwalk Friday morning.
Investigators believe Marchalk killed his father — Gary Marchalk, 60, of Barnesville — with a baseball bat inside a home near Barnesville on Monday.
Michael Marchalk is charged with murder, along with aggravated assault, robbery, and theft charges.
There is no word from authorities on when he will be brought back to Pennsylvania.
40.814788 -76.030957
3 comments
keystone cops
This guy was found a few days later, quite a number of miles away, in a big city, and Frein couldn’t be found for months in our own backyard. Laughable. Very laughable.
Jay G.
First off – at least sign your name. Secondly, there is a huge difference between being on the run in the woods, and sitting on the Boardwalk at the beach. I am sure you are one of the people that also complain when the cops arent there fast enough when you need them, but complain when they use lights/sirens responding. I hear the PSP academy is always accepting new applicants. Step up to the plate hot shot.
the nameless coward who hides behind his computer screen
I can’t apply at the academy. I am an honest citizen.