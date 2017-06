Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNN TOWNSHIP -- One man has died after a crash near the Lehigh-Schuylkill County border.

According to the Coroner, 67-year-old Dennis Bray of Andreas was killed after his vehicle collided with another around 8:30 p.m. just south of Tamaqua.

The part of Route 309 where the crash occurred was closed after that incident.