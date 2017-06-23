× Carbon Monoxide Gas Forces Family From Resort Home in Pike County

Lackawaxen Township — Fire officials in Pike County said 14 people were taken to a hospital Thursday night to be checked after carbon monoxide filled the home they were staying in near Hawley.

According to authorities, the gas seeped into the home where the family was staying at Woodloch Springs Resort.

Fire officials said the levels of carbon monoxide measured in the home were dangerously high.

The victims ranged in age from 18 months to 74 years old. Everyone is expected to be okay after the incident in Pike County.