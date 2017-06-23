× Northeast Fair Kicks Off This Weekend in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — It’ll be a big weekend for the Northeast Fair in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the fairgrounds Friday evening near Pittston and found people from all across the region enjoying everything from the rides, to the vendors, and the wide variety of delicious fair foods.

The Northeast Fair is a major fundraiser for Pittston Township’s fire and ambulance squads. It continues through Sunday night in Luzerne County.