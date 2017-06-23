Marcus Williams Preps for Lions Club All-Star Game

Former Loyalsock star Marcus Williams speaks with Steve Lloyd about the upcoming Lions Club District IV All-Star football game, now to be played Saturday night at 7 PM at South Williamsport High School.

