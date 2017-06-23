Man Injured, Shot Multiple Times in Schuylkill County

Posted 9:42 pm, June 23, 2017, by

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Friday evening in Schuylkill County.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that a driver found the victim lying in the middle of Berry Road near Schuylkill Haven and promptly called 911.

22-year-old Devin Andresen was flown to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made after that shooting in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s