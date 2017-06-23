× Man Injured, Shot Multiple Times in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Friday evening in Schuylkill County.

Troopers tell Newswatch 16 that a driver found the victim lying in the middle of Berry Road near Schuylkill Haven and promptly called 911.

22-year-old Devin Andresen was flown to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made after that shooting in Schuylkill County.