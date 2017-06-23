× Man Injured in Bizarre Late Night Stabbing in Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre – Authorities are trying to figure out what led to a stabbing late Thursday night in Wilkes-Barre.

According to police, a driver stopped to see if he hit someone and ended up getting stabbed.

The victim, a 60 year old man, told police he heard a noise on Virginia Drive around 10pm Thursday and got out of his car to check it out.

Police said that’s when 24 year-old Quamaine Hudson stabbed the man in the arm and took off.

Hudson is locked up in the Luzerne County prison.

Police have not said how the victim is doing after the stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.