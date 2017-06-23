× Man Arrested after Gunshots in the Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Shots fired in the Poconos led to a man’s arrest Thursday.

State police arrested Thomas Rarick, 23, of East Stroudsburg Thursday night, after they say he fired two gunshots into the air on Frontier Road in Middle Smithfield Township just before midnight.

Troopers say it started with an argument between Rarick’s mother and another woman.

Rarick is locked up and charged with reckless endangerment and other counts in Monroe County.