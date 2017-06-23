× In Your Neighborhood

Poker Run Operation: Touch of Home

Touch of Home Poker Run in Monroe County is sponsored by the American Legion Riders to support our Troops. The motorcycle run is held at The American Legion Post 927, Route 209 & Fairground Road, Gilbert on Saturday, July 8. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. with kickstands up at 11:45 a.m. Registration is $25 per rider and $30 with passenger, and includes food. Registration is available online at operationtouchofhome.org or for more information call DJ at 570-620-0535 or Tammy at 570-236-9695.

Crazy for Cars – Car Show

Crazy for Cars – Car Show is in Monroe County. The Car Show benefits the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County on Sunday, July 9 starting at 10 a.m. at Memorytown USA, on Grange Road in Mount Pocono. The show has all makes, models & years of antiques, hot rods, imports, motorcycles and trucks. The show features trophies, music, food, drinks and raffles. You can follow Crazy for Cars on Facebook and Instagram. It’s free to attend the Car Show, and for more information call 570-460-2918.