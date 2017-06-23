Familiar Faces at Osterhout Library Book Sale in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Some familiar faces were out in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon -- all to help out a local library.

The Osterhout Library in Wilkes-Barre hosted its annual book sale, which helps raise money for programs and materials at the library. Our Jim Coles as well as Scott Schaffer donated their time to the cause, lending a hand as "celebrity baggers."

The book sale at the Osterhout continues through Saturday. Throughout the years, that fundraiser has pulled in nearly $500,000 for the library in Wilkes-Barre.