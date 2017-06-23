Familiar Faces at Osterhout Library Book Sale in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 8:30 pm, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:29PM, June 23, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- Some familiar faces were out in Wilkes-Barre Friday afternoon -- all to help out a local library.

The Osterhout Library in Wilkes-Barre hosted its annual book sale, which helps raise money for programs and materials at the library. Our Jim Coles as well as Scott Schaffer donated their time to the cause, lending a hand as "celebrity baggers."

The book sale at the Osterhout continues through Saturday. Throughout the years, that fundraiser has pulled in nearly $500,000 for the library in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s