× Children Chow Down on Free Summer Lunches at Wilkes-Barre Parks

WILKES-BARRE— Earlier this year, there were concerns that budget cuts in Wilkes-Barre would eliminate a program providing kids lunches in the summer.

However, that program is now in operation after a federal grant helped provide the staff to serve up food and fun at city parks.

“It’s lunch time,” Park attendant Kamrin Boatman yells to the kids playing at Coal Street Park.

When the children hear that, they know it is time to get in line!

“It gives kids who can’t get a lunch, or anything like that, food, basically, because their parents can’t or whatever. So, it’s a good thing,” Jarmone Murray of Wilkes-Barre said.

The program started to help lower income children have summer lunches, but any kids playing at the park can eat.

The pressure was on for Boatman to hand out the free summer lunches to some hungry kids, especially considering this is his first job.

“When it comes to snack time, I yell, ‘snack time,’ and they all start to come over here.

They line up to get their snack. It’s fun,” Boatman said.

The summer parks program, which hires attendants like Boatman, was almost cut this year. However, it was saved by a federal grant.

“I’m glad they did that because it was hard for me to find a job to be honest, so if it wasn’t for ResCare I wouldn’t be here right now,” Boatman said.

Kids at six different parks across Wilkes-Barre get a healthy lunch through the program. Children were served some fruits and bagel pizzas on Friday.

“In the middle of the day it’s better to have your energy in the afternoon than in the morning,” Andres Quiroz of Kingston said.

The only problem is, sometimes it can be tough to eat lunch in between all the smiles.

“It’s healthy for you in that lunch and it’s very good,” Jazmine Murray of Wilkes-Barre said.

The program continues until the middle of August.