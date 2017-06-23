× AG: Pharmacy Assistant Stole Thousands of Painkillers

TAMAQUA — A pharmacy assistant in Schuylkill County stole thousands of powerful painkillers from the place where she worked, according to the attorney general’s office.

Jamie Karmonick, 41, of Mahanoy City, stole nearly 30,000 prescription pills, including more than 27,000 Oxycodone pills, the attorney general said.

The pills had an estimated street value of $565,000.

The investigation began in March when a pharmacist at Alliance Medication Services in Tamaqua noticed a discrepancy in the number of Oxycodone tablets documented on the pharmacy’s computer system.

An audit of the pharmacy’s computer system revealed a discrepancy and loss of nearly 30,000 prescription pills, as well as evidence the pill counts were fraudulently edited by Karmonick at her computer terminal on numerous occasions.

Karmonick faces a long list of theft and drug charges.