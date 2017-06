2017 Fireworks Schedule: Find a Display Near You

Check back for the latest information as updates are made available.

Bradford County:

Saturday, June 24th, Canton, Canton Fireman’s Fairgrounds, 10:00 p.m., No Rain Date

TBA, Herrickville, Lent Farm , TBA, No Rain Date

Carbon County:

Saturday, July 1st, Weatherly, Lehigh & Lausanne Rural Volunteer Fire Co. , Dusk, No Rain Date

Saturday, July 1st, Jim Thorpe , Memorial Park, 10:00 p.m., Rain Date: Sunday, July 2

Centre County:

Tuesday, July 4th, State College, Bryce Jordan Center, 9:15 p.m., No Rain Date

Clinton County:

Check back for latest information

Columbia County:

Tuesday, July 4th, Berwick, Crispin Field, Dusk, No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, Millville, Firemen’s Carnival Grounds (Little League field), 10 p.m., No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, Bloomsburg, Bloomsburg Town Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

Saturday, July 8th, Millville, Firemen’s Carnival Grounds (Little League field), Midnight, No Rain Date

Dauphin County:

Tuesday, July 4th, Hershey, Hersheypark, 10:15 p.m., No Rain Date

Lackawanna County:

Saturday, July 1st, Moscow, Behind the Middle School Church St., Dusk, No Rain Date

Saturday, July 1st, Clarks Summit, Abington Heights Middle School, Dusk, Rain Date: Sunday, July 2

Saturday, July 1st, Greenfield Township, Hurricane Hills Sports Center, Dusk, No Rain Date

Monday, July 3rd, Scranton, Lackawanna County Courthouse, Dusk, No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, Moosic, PNC Field, After the game, No Rain Date

Wednesday, July 5th, Jessup, Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, 9:30 p.m., No Rain Date

Saturday, July 15th, Covington Twp., Covington Fire Co., Dusk, No Rain Date

Lehigh County:

Saturday, July 1st, Breinigsville, Earl Adams Memorial Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

Saturday, July 1st, Allentown, J. Birney Crum Stadium, 9:15 p.m., No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, Allentown, Dorney Park ,9 :30 p.m., No Rain Date

Luzerne County:

Monday, July 3rd, Mountain Top, Wright Township Municipal Park, 9:30 p.m., Rain Date: Wednesday, July 5

TBA, Hazleton, Downtown, TBA, No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, Kingston, Kirby Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

Lycoming County:

Monday, July 3rd, Montgomery, Montgomery Park, Dusk, Rain Date: Wednesday, July 5

Tuesday, July 4th, Williamsport, Downtown, Dusk, No Rain Date

Monroe County:

Monday, July 3rd, Skytop, Skytop Lodge, Dusk, No Rain Date

Monday, July 3rd, East Stroudsburg, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, Dusk, Rain Date: Friday, July 7

Tuesday, July 4th, East Stroudsburg, Dansbury Park, Dusk, No Rain Date

Montour County:



Saturday, July 15th, Danville, Danville Heritage Festival (fireworks over the Susquehanna River), Dusk, No Rain Date

Northampton County:

Check back for latest information

Northumberland County:

Saturday, July 1st, Shamokin, Fireworks off the Glen Burn Colliery, 9:40 p.m., No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, Watsontown, Watsontown Memorial Park, Dusk, None

Saturday, July 8th, Mt. Carmel, 6th & Oak St.’s, Dusk, No Rain Date

Saturday, July 8th, Sunbury, David L Persing Recreation Area. (N. 4th Street), Dusk, No Rain Date

Pike County:

Tuesday, July 4th, Lake Wallenpaupack, Wallenpaupack Area High School, 9:15 p.m., Rain Date: Wednesday, July 5

Schuylkill County:

TBA, Mahanoy City, High School, TBA, No Rain Date

Saturday, July 1st, Tower City, American Legion Carnival Grounds, 10:45 p.m., No Rain Date

Saturday, July 1st, Pottsville, Union Station, 9:30 p.m., Rain Date: Sunday, July 2

Monday, July 3rd, Frackville, Little League/Softball Complex (West High Street), Dusk, Rain Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4th, Port Carbon, Monument Hill, 10:00 p.m., No Rain Date

Saturday, July 8th, Schuylkill Haven, The Island – Broadway St., 9:30 p.m., Rain Date: Sunday, July 9

Snyder County:

Saturday, July 1st, Selinsgrove, MVAA Showgrounds (Old Colony Road), Dusk, Rain Date: Sunday, July 2

Sullivan County:

Check back for latest information

Susquehanna County:

Tuesday, July 4th, Montrose, Montrose High School, Dusk, No Rain Date

Friday, July 7th, Union Dale, Union Dale Vol. Fire Co., 10:15 p.m., Rain Date: Saturday, June 8

Tioga County:

Saturday, June 24th, Liberty, Liberty Park, 10:00 p.m., No Rain Date

Saturday, July 1st, Mansfield, Smythe Park, 8:45 p.m., No Rain Date

Saturday, July 1st, Mansfield, Smythe Park, 9:45 p.m., No Rain Date

Sunday, July 2nd, Tioga, Ives Run Recreation Area, Dusk, No Rain Date

Union County:

Friday, June 23rd PPD to Sunday, Lewisburg, Wolfe Field, Dusk, No Rain Date

Saturday, June 24th, Mifflinburg, Hidden Valley Camping Resort, 9:30 p.m., No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, Mifflinburg, Mifflinburg Town Park (North 5th Street), 10:15 p.m., No Rain Date

Tuesday, July 4th, New Berlin, The Commons on Penn Creek, 10:00 p.m., No Rain Date

Saturday, July 8th, New Columbia, Strahan Road, Dusk, No Rain Date

Wayne County:

Sunday, July 2nd, Lake Ariel, Fireworks over Lake Ariel, Dusk, Rain Date: Wednesday, July 5

Sunday, July 2nd, Honesdale, Central Park, 9:30 p.m., Rain Date: Monday, July 3

Wyoming County:

Monday, July 3rd, Tunkhannock, Tunkhannock Memorial Stadium, Dusk, No Rain Date