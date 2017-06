Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Agnes flood of '72 -- and the waterlogged days that followed it -- were filled with dark moments for many.

But for one man, that time in our area's history marked some of his brighteswt moments. Congressman Dan Flood was a tremendous help in rebuilding the Wyoming Valley. On February 14th, 1993, a plaque was unveiled on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre in Flood's honor.

We take a look into our Video Vault with Newswatch 16's Stacy Sager.