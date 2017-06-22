× Two Charged in Mobile Meth Lab Bust

MIFFLINBURG — A traffic stop led to a meth bust Wednesday night in Union County.

Mifflinburg police tell us they pulled over a pickup truck along Chestnut Street and found a large tool bag in the back seat of a pickup truck containing ingredients used to make meth, along with the drug cooking on the floor

Shania Haines, 18, and Austin Liddington, 22, both of Mifflinburg, were arrested. They face numerous drug charges and were locked up in the Union County jail.