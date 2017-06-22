× Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens

From stylish shrubs to perfecting your posies, no matter how you’re looking to liven up your landscaping, an event in Luzerne County this weekend could help!

It all surrounds the “2017 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens” in the Dallas area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the tour Thursday and explained how it all works.

The event is organized by the Back Mountain Bloomers. It’s a community-based, non-profit organization that’s committed to “increasing enthusiasm for and knowledge of horticulture, gardening, and the conservation of natural resources.”

During Saturday’s event, participates have the chance to tour seven private home gardens. Horticulturists/plant pros will be at the various stops to offer ideas on how people can spruce up their own home and backyard.

The actual addresses of the tour are not released until the day of the event.

However, everything is self-guided and begins Saturday, June 24, at the EMA Building in the Dallas area.

This is where participants will be given a map of the locations/directions and more information.

The money raised from “The Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens” benefits the Anthracite Scenic Trails Association (ASTA).

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: 2017 Tour of the Back Mountain Gardens

WHEN: Saturday, June 24 at 9 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tour begins at the Dallas EMA Building, 3593 State Route 118.

COST: $25.00

QUESTIONS: 570-718-6507

Head here to see where you can buy tickets ahead of time! (You can also buy tickets at the EMA building until 2 p.m. Saturday).

You can check out the event’s Facebook page at this link!

To learn more about the Back Mountain Bloomers, head here!