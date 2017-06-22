× Tips on Recycling This Summer

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — It’s that time of year again where many of us head outside for summer parties, barbecues, and days in the sun.

But when you head over to the cooler to grab a can or plastic bottle, remember to recycle.

“It is a busy time. We have a large influx of people coming through our county so it is really important to keep your litter with you or in a proper receptacle,” said Capt. Jacqueline Bagu, Monroe County Waste Authority.

Officials in Monroe County encourage you to have separate bags for paper, plastic, and glass.

We found plenty of people camping at Tobyhanna State Park and doing just that.

“We have separate bags. One for recycling and one for trash and then when we are all ready to go we take it out to where they have the dumpsters now,” said Sandy Roeder, Quakertown.

At Tobyhanna State Park, they have a recycling station. It’s clearly marked with what you can and cannot throw out, so things like water bottles don’t end up in the dumpster or even worse, the woods.

“You do it at home and you might as well do it while you’re out in Mother Nature and take care of her,” said Shawn Kelley, Elizabethtown.

Separating these materials not only helps save the environment, but it can also save you some cash.

“It decreases the cost of your garbage costs. If you are recycling, it means your disposal costs are less because you’re depositing less,” said Capt. Bagu.

If you’re in Monroe County, there are also several recycling drop-off locations to use.

For a list and other summer recycling tips, click here.