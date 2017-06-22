This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Latest Archery Products and Crow Hunt

Posted 10:03 am, June 22, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll travel to Drop Tine Archery to take a look at some of the newest archery products that are hitting the shelves. Plus, we'll head to Leroy for a crow hunt with a local sportsman's association.  We've got all that plus we'll take a look at the brand new 2017 Chevy Silverado and we've got a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

