This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Latest Archery Products and Crow Hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll travel to Drop Tine Archery to take a look at some of the newest archery products that are hitting the shelves. Plus, we'll head to Leroy for a crow hunt with a local sportsman's association. We've got all that plus we'll take a look at the brand new 2017 Chevy Silverado and we've got a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.