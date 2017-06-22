Talkback Feedback: Good to Be Back

Posted 11:00 pm, June 22, 2017, by

After a week of absence -- and vacation -- Scott returns to the helm of Feedback. After hearing from some of the Talkbackers' calls...well...I guess it's good to be back.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s