Pottsville Citizens Participating in Summer Fitness Challenge

POTTSVILLE — The city of Pottsville is hosting its second annual fitness challenge this summer.

Joann Weres of Pottsville spent about 40 years of her life teaching others about the importance of being healthy. Now that she is retied, she’s making sure she stays fit.

“The better shape that you’re in, the less difficulties you have and the better it is for your heart, your mind,” Weres said.

Weres is about one of 150 people participating in the fitness challenge. The city hosts the challenge to encourage its citizens to lead a healthier lifestyle.

“It’s something we don’t want them to feel obligated to do if they don’t want to,” Pottsville City Councilman Joseph Devine said. “It is strictly voluntary, but it is to get us — the county and the city — back into shape.”

To participate in the challenge, all you have to do is sign up for $15. Then you will get a punch card to track your workouts. You get one punch for each workout you do.

There are a number of places around the city offering free fitness time to people participating in the challenge. There are different workout locations available to participants throughout the day. One of the places offering free workouts is the anytime fitness in Pottsville.

“I think there is a need for (this challenge) in every community,” Anytime Fitness owner Jeff Frankenstein said. “No matter how healthy you may think your community is, there are always people that can be helped.”

The competition ends on August 12. The peoples with the most punches will receive cash prizes. To find out more about the challenge, visit the Pottsville Fitness Challenge Facebook page.