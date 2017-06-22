PennDOT Begins 100-Mile Repavement Project on Susquehanna County Roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LATHROP TOWNSHIP -- PennDOT crews have started transforming roads like one near Montrose into smooth pavements across Susquehanna County. State

State Route 2002 has been in bad shape for a while and residents say it's about time someone looked into repairing their roadway.

“The dirt roads are a lot easier and a lot nicer than that road, our dirt roads. Not only ours but other townships like Springville, Kinsley, Brooklyn. Like dirt roads are better than that road,” said Ralph Brenneman of Lathrop Township.

PennDOT officials say they are transforming back roads that are in bad condition. The 100-mile repaving project will take weeks as crews will be work on about a mile each day.

Not only is PennDOT upgrading roads, crews are also removing overgrown bushes and tree lines.

“Get the road paved, get it re-striped and when you have 100 miles of roadway that you're doing in one county, it's important that you keep this operation moving,” said James May of PennDOT.

Susquehanna County residents who travel on these roads every day are happy that they are not being forgotten.

“I think it's great it won’t be so bumpy and it'll be nice because with it being chipped it's hard driving on it,” said Lisa Himka, of Lathrop Township

“The school buses are on their twice a day there's milk truck on their three times a week tractor trailer it’s not that it's a lot of heavy traffic but there is traffic,” said Brenneman.