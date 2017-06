× One Dead, One in Custody in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — What appears to be a deadly stabbing is under investigation in Williamsport.

Police say a man was found with numerous wounds lying on Center Place just off of Locust Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

He died at the hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Williamsport.