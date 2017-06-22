Isaiah Hankins on Lions Club game

Posted 6:31 pm, June 22, 2017, by

Former Wiliamsport QB Isaiah Hankins will be the North QB when the Lions Club All Star football game will be held at South Williamsport on Friday.  Hankins heads to I.U.P. next season, but first he hopes to close out his High School career in style,

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

