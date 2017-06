× Home Damaged During Crash in Scranton

SCRANTON — A home was damaged during a crash in Scranton.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday on the 400 block of Prospect Avenue.

According to police, one of the two cars involved in the crash hit the home, causing some damage.

The home is still livable. Police did not say if anyone was inside at the time.

There is no word if any was hurt or what caused the crash here in Scranton.