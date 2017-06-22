Healthcare Protests Hit Close to Home in Luzerne County

Posted 8:30 pm, June 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:24PM, June 22, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- And protests in regards to healthcare were not limited to Capitol Hill.

Opponents vow to spend 24 hours picketing the offices of Senator Pat Toomey across the state -- including right here in Wilkes-Barre.

The first group of protesters arrived at the Senator's office around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

"We're here standing together to show that we are not giving up no matter what. We will be that pain in the neck," said Rose Yanko of Shavertown. "We will always be there at his offices until he cares more about the people, and sees things from our point of view instead of their point of view of billionaires and corporations that have all the health care they need."

Senator Toomey -- a Republican -- was part of the group that helped draft the controversial Senate healthcare bill.

