Future State Troopers Shine at Camp Cadet

SELINSGROVE – There’s a mini police academy this week at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove where kids are learning what it takes to make it in law enforcement.

Around 80 kids marched information on campus at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove.

“Some people are afraid of the police but they’re really not that scary if you follow the rules and everything,” Savannah Robbins said.

This is Camp Cadet, a week-long camp run by troopers, to teach 12-to-15-year-olds about law enforcement.

Camp Cadet is held all over the state. This one is for kids in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Montour Counties.

“It’s a busy week. We’re up at five in the morning to start PT and then we have something scheduled for the rest of the day, every hour of the day,” Trooper Rick Blair said.

Throughout the week, the kids learn about law enforcement equipment, such as a state police motorcycle. Campers tried to lift the 900-pound bike with a special technique.

“I just thought it would be a really good experience to step out of my comfort zone and push myself,” Gabe Stetler said.

The cadets also did a driving under the influence program. No alcohol, of course, they used DUI goggles to simulate driving drunk.

“Drinking can kill lives. It’s crazy to think about that and knowing and seeing all of the things that can happen definitely changes your mindset about that,” Leah Grow said.

“They’ll get to understand what it’s like to drink too much and you shouldn’t be driving as they go through the years and get a little bit older,” Blair said.

Some of the kids tell Newswatch 16 they’re considering a career in law enforcement in the future. Camp Cadet will help them out with that.

“It’s a possibility but I’m not sure,” Stetler said.

“I’ve thought and considered about it but obviously I have a long time to think about that,” Grow said.

The Susquehanna Valley Camp Cadet runs through Friday in Selinsgrove.