Dan Tucker and Charlie Crews on Lions Club game

Posted 6:39 pm, June 22, 2017, by

Dan Tucker of Hughesville will mentor the South team, while Williamsport Charlie Crews will Coach the North squad in the Lions Club All Star football game Friday at South Williamsport.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s