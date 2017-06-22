Concern over Crumbling Freeland Building

Posted 11:41 am, June 22, 2017, by

FREELAND -- Part of a building came crashing down in Luzerne County.

A section of the facade landed on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Centre Street in Freeland.

It came down around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt, and the building is vacant.

Police have taped off the area to keep people and vehicles away.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the whole front of the building is falling off. The borough says it has tried to contact the building's owner to repair the structure.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment