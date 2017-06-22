Concern over Crumbling Freeland Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREELAND -- Part of a building came crashing down in Luzerne County.

A section of the facade landed on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Centre Street in Freeland.

It came down around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

No one was hurt, and the building is vacant.

Police have taped off the area to keep people and vehicles away.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the whole front of the building is falling off. The borough says it has tried to contact the building's owner to repair the structure.