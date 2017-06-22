× Canadian Sniper Shatters Longest Confirmed Kill Record with Two-Mile Shot

IRAQ — A Canadian soldier reportedly killed an ISIS militant in Iraq from more than two miles away, shattering the world record for a confirmed sniper kill, USA Today reports.

According to Toronto’s Globe and Mail newspaper, the gun specialist from the elite Joint Task Force 2 took the shot from a high-rise during a recent operation.

“The shot in question actually disrupted a Daesh [Islamic State] attack on Iraqi security forces,” a military source — who requested anonymity because the unit’s operations are classified told the Globe and Mail. “Instead of dropping a bomb that could potentially kill civilians in the area, it is a very precise application of force and because it was so far way, the bad guys didn’t have a clue what was happening.”

The 3,540-meter shot, which took about 10 seconds to reach its target, was independently verified by a video camera and other data, the source said.

The prior record of 2,475 meters, or about a mile and a half, was set by a British sniper, Craig Harrison, during an operation in Afghanistan in 2009.

Previously, Canadian Corporal Rob Furlong had set the world record in 2002 at 2,430 metres when he gunned down an Afghan insurgent carrying an RPK machine gun during Operation Anaconda.

The longest confirmed sniper kill shot by an American soldier is held by Sergeant Bryan Kremer . The only public details of his record-setting shot released, report the distance was 2,515 yards (1.43 miles), killing an Iraqi insurgent with his Barrett M82A1 rifle in March of 2004.